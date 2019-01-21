Dustin Poirier: Nate Diaz Pulled Out Of UFC 230 Before My Injury

Fans missed out on an awesome lightweight match-up late last year. Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were briefly scheduled to co-headline UFC 230 in New York. However, Poirier pulled out of the fight due to a hip injury sustained in training camp. Diaz didn’t take a late-notice opponent and pulled out of the event altogether. It would’ve been Diaz’s first fight since his defeat to Conor McGregor in August of 2016.

Now, Poirier is all healed up and ready to get back into the Octagon. Many believe his recent win streak warrants him a shot at the 155-pound title. However, the division is held up at the moment due to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s situation with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Poirier took to Twitter yesterday (Sun. January 20, 2019) and chatted with fans.

A potential fight with Diaz was once again brought up. Poirier said that Diaz doesn’t want to fight. Another fan pointed out that Poirier was the one to pull out of their previously scheduled bout. However, Poirier said that Diaz had pulled out before his hip injury and that the fight wasn’t going to happen:

Poirier has said several times that he won’t accept anything less than a top-level fight next. But he then told a fan that, if the price is right, he’ll fight just about anyone:

“Yep!! Honestly I’d fight anyone if the price is right”

“I want a shot at gold. I’ll do anything it takes to get it but I’m a prize fighter if the prize is right I’ll fight anyone. I’ve been in Florida for a few weeks working on my craft. Hopefully in the next week I get something booked”

In regards to a possible drop back down to featherweight, and challenging Max Holloway, “The Diamond” doesn’t plan on fighting at 145 pounds again:

“I have a lot of respect for Max. It would be a fun fight but I will never fight at 145lbs again.”

