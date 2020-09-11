Dustin Poirier No Longer Expected To Face Tony Ferguson At UFC 254

Although a fight between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson was never official for the October 24th card, it had been expected to take place on the show. It now appears that Poirier and the UFC could not come to terms on an agreement for the fight. Poirier told ESPN recently he won’t be fighting on the PPV.

“UFC and I didn’t come to terms,” Poirier told ESPN. “I will not be fighting on Oct. 24.”

Poirier had insinuated recently that he was looking for more money from the UFC for the fight, however.

“I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that. I’m a prize fighter and the prize needs to be right,” he said recently to ESPN.

Earlier this month, Poirier traveled to Florida to begin training for the fight despite it not being officially signed. He spoke about this on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“When the rumbling started, when they started talking about it, I booked the flight. I’m in Florida right now,” Poirier said. “I just got done with wrestling practice a couple of hours ago. I came to Coconut Creek. We’re eight weeks out this week, so better safe than sorry. Dana knows my number. If we get this fight made, I’m already here, training. If not, I fly back to Louisiana and we’ll see what happens.”

Poirier has told ESPN he plans to travel back to Louisiana now that the fight is off.

UFC 254 is scheduled to be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje. Other fights scheduled for the event include Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier, Cynthia Calvillo vs Lauren Murphy and Walt Harris vs Alexander Volkov.