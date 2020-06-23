Dustin Poirier On Justin Gaethje Rematch: ‘I’m Always Open To It’

If Dustin Poirier is offered a rematch with Justin Gaethje, he likely won’t hesitate to take the bout.

Back in April 2018, Poirier and Gaethje did battle in Glendale, Arizona. It earned “Fight of the Night” honors and had many calling it the “Fight of the Year.” Poirier won the bout via fourth-round TKO. “The Diamond” ended up stopping Eddie Alvarez in a rematch and defeating Max Holloway to capture the interim UFC lightweight title. Poirier fell short in his bid to become the undisputed champion against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but now Gaethje is the interim title holder and will get a crack at Khabib.

Dustin Poirier “Always Open” To Rematch With Justin Gaethje

Poirier, who is scheduled to clash with Dan Hooker on June 27, spoke to MMAJunkie ahead fight night. “The Diamond” said he’s open to another bout with Gaethje if he can get past Hooker.

“I’m always open to it,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “It was ‘Fight of the Year,’ I thought, and I’m sure it would be again. I love watching him fight and, like I always say, anybody I’m a fan of watching fight, I would love to fight them because I know we’ll put some craziness on in there.”

Since the loss to Poirier, Gaethje has gone on a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Tony Ferguson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. All of those bouts ended in a knockout or TKO.

