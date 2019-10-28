Dustin Poirier On Nate Diaz: ‘I Still Want To Beat His Ass’

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz never got a chance to fight each other like they were previously scheduled to do, but Poirier still wants the bout.

Poirier vs. Diaz was planned for UFC 230 back in Nov. 2018. This was the UFC’s annual Madison Square Garden event in New York City. “The Diamond” ended up having to pull out due to an injury. Poirier later claimed that he doubted the fight would’ve happened because Diaz was “playing games” behind the scenes and put the bout in jeopardy even before he had to withdraw.

Dustin Poirier Still Wants A Piece Of Nate Diaz

Poirier recently blasted Diaz for his UFC 244 drug testing situation. While “The Diamond” took to Twitter to say he got a bit carried away in calling out Diaz for being flagged initially, he still wants to fight him.

He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know#facts https://t.co/OU50fYP0pB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 28, 2019

And thats the whole truth with me and Nate situation ….also I jumped the gun when news came out that he failed a test. He's always been a guy who pushed for clean eating and clean sport. I shouldn't have. Doesn't change the fact that I still want to beat his ass — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 28, 2019

Diaz’s bout with Jorge Masvidal will go on as planned this Saturday night (Nov. 2). The welterweight clash will be contested for the one-time-only BMF championship. It’ll be the UFC 244 headliner inside MSG in NYC.