Dustin Poirier Open To Fighting Tony Ferguson Next

Ever since Dustin Poirier lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, he has been calling out several fighters. He called out Conor McGregor, and said he could rematch Justin Gaethje down the line.

Now, however, he has added another opponent in mind and that in Tony Ferguson. But, he admits the ‘El Cucuy’ fight will only happen if Ferguson-Nurmagomedov does not happen.

If he can't make it. I can 🙋‍♂️ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 23, 2019

“Pretty Sure We Can Make Some Room For Good Ol’Fathead @TeamKhabib #TeamTiramisuTakeover @ufc @danawhite Make It Happen #DefendorVacate #Accepted @BallengeeGroup Dec 14 -Champ Shit Only,” Ferguson tweeted.

Dustin Poirier then responded with the following:

“If he can’t make it. I can.”

Before the loss to Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier beat Max Holloway by decision at UFC 236. During his run to the title shot, he also beat Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, and Jim Miller.

Although Poirier called for the fight, it seems unlikely he will get the fight against Tony Ferguson. All signs point to ‘El Cucuy’ fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov next for the title, and as he says, he wants it to be at UFC 245.

There is no question though, that if this fight happens in the future, it would be a highly-anticipated fight.