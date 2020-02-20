Dustin Poirier Picks Khabib To Defeat Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Dustin Poirier is giving the edge to Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his bout with Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight gold on the line against Ferguson on April 18. The bout is set to headline UFC 249 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The fight has been booked several times in the past and fight fans are hoping that this attempt sticks.

Poirier Picks Khabib To Outlast Ferguson

Earlier this week, Poirier spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. During the interview, Poirier explained why he’s predicting a victory for Nurmagomedov over Ferguson (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think Khabib beats Ferguson,” Poirier said. “It’s MMA, anything could happen, nothing’s for sure, but I just think he’s going to be the better competitor. I think if Kevin Lee was able to out-wrestle Tony, and I think Danny Castillo did the same thing, (Khabib is) definitely going to be able to do it.”

Poirier’s last bout was against Nurmagomedov. At the time, “The Diamond” held interim gold and was hoping to be recognized as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Poirier was unable to find success and was submitted by “The Eagle” back in Sept. 2019.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been highly anticipated as the two are recognized as the very best 155-pounders on the planet. The question remains, can Nurmagomedov leave no doubt or will Tony Ferguson be the first man to solve the puzzle of Khabib?

Nurmagomedov has amassed a perfect 28-0 pro MMA record. He is 12-0 under the UFC banner. Ferguson is on a 12-fight winning streak. You’ll have to go back to May 2012 for his last defeat.

The UFC 249 card is taking shape. A strawweight rematch between former title holders Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas is expected to take place. Featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar are also set to collide on the card after their bout was moved from the UFC 248 event to 249.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier’s prediction for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson?