Dustin Poirier Ponders Fighting Future Following UFC 242 Loss

Dustin Poirier isn’t ruling out the possibility that UFC 242 was his last fight.

Yesterday (Sept. 7), Poirier took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification bout. Going into the bout, Poirier was the interim 155-pound champion. He couldn’t hold the title of undisputed champion as he was submitted by “The Eagle.”

Dustin Poirier Mulling Things Over

During his UFC 242 post-fight interview, “The Diamond” admitted he needs some time to assess things (via BJPenn.com).

“I mean I knew he was going to press. I knew I was going to be up against the fence a lot.” Dustin Poirier explained. “I just feel like I let myself down. I didn’t cut any corners in preparing for this. I felt like my whole career set me up for this moment. But…. Maybe there were times in there that I could have done more. I was just so prepared, and now I have to wake up and look at myself in the mirror every morning with this result. If there is anything adversity has taught me in the past, its when times are good be grateful. And when times like this, be graceful. So I’m just going to go home, spend some time with my family. It’s been a long road. I am proud of everything I’ve accomplished in this sport. I have a lot of tread left in the tires. But right now I just need some time to think man.”

Poirier later doubled down in a video posted on social media.

In a surprising social media post, Dustin Poirier has raised questions around his fighting future following his loss to Khabib. #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/PPRB7SxGhk — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 8, 2019

“Thank you guys for the support, it means a lot to me,” Poirier said in the video. “If I choose to fight again, I’ll be back strong. If not I’ll see what God has in store for me.”