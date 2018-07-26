Dustin Poirier “100% Positive” Title Shot Awaits with UFC on Fox 30 Win

The lightweight division contains arguably the most intriguing title picture in the UFC, with three men who would hold legitimate arguments for #1 contendership. There is of course “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, who the UFC are eagerly hoping returns to the Octagon before year’s end. There is certainly “El Cucuy” Tony Ferguson, the former interim lightweight champion who remains on a 10-fight win streak. And last, but not least, there is the winner of UFC on Fox 30’s main event featuring Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. It is because of how competitive the entire division is that the road has been so difficult for one half of the main event, Dustin Poirier, to ever receive a title shot. But he believes that with a win over former division champion Eddie Alvarez, that day will finally come:

“If someone would have asked me three years ago if I would have fought for a belt by now, winning seven of eight, I definitely would have said yes,” Poirier told ESPN. “This division is crazy. After this weekend, when I do get my title shot, nobody can say I didn’t earn it.

“I’m positive I will get a title shot after this. I am 100% positive. This will be my fourth fight in a row against a world champion: Alvarez, [Anthony]Pettis, [Justin] Gaethje, and Alvarez again.

“And I’m not just beating these guys. I’m punishing these guys.”

As for what comes next for Poirier in 2018 if he is denied what he believes he rightfully earns with a win Saturday, there is only one acceptable bout agreement to be served to the seven-year UFC veteran:

“The only way I’ll fight again this year is if a gold belt is on the line,” Poirier said.

Do you believe Dustin Poirier will receive a title shot with a victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC on Fox 30?