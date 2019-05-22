Dustin Poirier Predicts Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone

At UFC 238, Tony Ferguson will take on Donald Cerrone in what could very well decide who gets the next title shot after Dustin Poirier. Given Poirier is the interim lightweight champion and all signs point to him fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov. And, if Poirier wins, he could very well be fighting the winner of this fight, so he knows the importance of this scrap.

So, speaking on MMA Junkie Radio,Poirier gave his prediction on the fight.

“With the UFC, you never know, I could be defending against Max Holloway,” he joked, acknowledging that a win does not guarantee Ferguson or Cowboy a win (h/t BJPENN).

“I think Cowboy wins that fight but we’ll see,” he continued, offering up a prediction for this UFC 238 fight. “I’m not even looking that far ahead. I never disrespect that work that needs to be done and I have a lot ahead of me with this Khabib fight.”

Ultimately, in order for Poirier to defend his title against either Ferguson or Cerrone, he will have to hand Nurmagomedov his first loss. He understands just how hard that will be, but is confident he has what it takes.

In the end, Poirier will be watching this fight closely as he could very well be fighting the winner in a lightweight title fight.