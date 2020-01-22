Dustin Poirier Prefers UFC Gold Over Big Money Fights

Dustin Poirier thinks big money fights can be fun but at the end of the day, he wants to be recognized as an undisputed UFC champion.

Poirier had a chance to earn that distinction back in Sept. 2019. Going into his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier was the interim UFC lightweight title holder. “The Diamond” ended up being submitted by Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242.

Dustin Poirier Aims For UFC Gold Over Massive Fights

When it boils down to it, Poirier’s biggest goal is to get back to title contention and become an undisputed champion as he explained to MMAJunkie.com.

“My ultimate goal is to become the undisputed world champion,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I cannot just go on with my career chasing big fights or just exciting fights. Those are the things I want to be part of. I want to entertain the fans and put on great fights and have ‘Fight of the Nights’ and have exciting matchups, but at the same time I want to be the undisputed world champion. I don’t want to have an asterisk next to my accomplishments for the rest of my life. I don’t want everybody to say ‘interim champ’ every time someone says Dustin was the champion.”

Dustin Poirier also noted that he has recovered from his injuries and is cleared to compete again. Time will tell who the UFC matchmakers will have lined up for “The Diamond.”