Dustin Poirier Provides Multiple Reasons Why The Conor McGregor Fight Makes Sense

Dustin Poirier believes him rematching Conor McGregor makes too much sense not to happen.

Over the last couple of days, McGregor and Poirier have been talking about doing an exhibition bout in support of charity. Yet, Dana White and the UFC have since offered both of them the fight and Poirier believes it makes sense for both of them.

“Look at it from his side, for sure there’s some upside there,” Poirier said on UFC Unfiltered (via MMAFighting). “Khabib said if him or Tony beat me that he would give them a shot at the title, so if that holds any weight, he’s looking at that. I don’t know what his ambition is, I don’t know how hungry he is to be the UFC lightweight world champion. If it is, a fight with me makes a lot of sense to get the next title shot.

“He could push for a fight with Tony. That would be an exciting fight. I’m a fan of the sport and I think that would be a good fight to watch, but Tony is coming off of a loss. I just had the interim title, I’m number two, I’m coming off of a win, a Fight of the Year contender, I think it makes more sense. Every fight is a chance or a risk, no matter how prepared you are. If you’re gonna risk something, do it with the top guy and get a title shot.”

The winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor would likely get the next lightweight title shot. It is also a fight many fans want to see and could headline the year end pay-per-view card that now needs a headliner.