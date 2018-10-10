Report: Dustin Poirier Pulled From UFC 230 Due To An Injury

It looks like Dustin Poirier will not be competing on the UFC 230 card.

Fight fans were looking forward to seeing the lightweight clash between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier on Nov. 3. The bout was scheduled to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. When the UFC 230 main event was in limbo, many suggested to have Poirier vs. Diaz as the new headliner. In hindsight, it’s a good thing it wasn’t promoted.

Another Wild Turn Leading Up To UFC 230

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has been all over the UFC 230 news. Earlier today (Oct. 9), he revealed that Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230. Now, he’s bringing this bit of unfortunate news:

Breaking: Dustin Poirier has suffered an undisclosed injury, per multiple sources. He is off UFC 230 co-main event against Nate Diaz in New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 10, 2018

It’s another twist on the long road to UFC 230. A middleweight rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman will likely serve as the new co-main event if a replacement opponent can’t be found for Diaz. Even if an opponent were to pop up, there’s no guarantee that Diaz will want to take the fight.

UFC 230 was hammered with several planned headliners that never panned out. Just when the UFC was going to settle on Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks as the headliner, fans bashed the announcement and a change was made. If any mishaps happen surrounding the main event, then it’s safe to say that UFC 230 is in big trouble.

MMA News will keep you posted as the roller coaster that is UFC 230 keeps moving. We’ll provide coverage of the event including any other last-minute changes should their be any.

Do you think the UFC will be able to keep Nate Diaz on the card?