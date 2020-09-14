Dustin Poirier Reacts To Tony Ferguson Assisting On Contract Negotiations

Dustin Poirier has responded to Tony Ferguson telling the UFC to pay him more money to make the fight happen.

Poirier and Ferguson were expected to fight at UFC 254 yet the UFC and Poirier could not come to terms on pay. It was disappointing news but Ferguson took to social media to tell the UFC to pay Poirier.

“Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid” Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @DustinPoirier #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/uVwwZIUtSd — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 14, 2020

“Pay the man @danawhite @ufc,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter. “Love ya’ll but let’s give the hardcore & casual fans what they deserve: a good fight.”

Following the tweet, Dustin Poirier responded making a joke about the situation.

Tony's the type of guy who would manage his opponent and get him a new contract for the fight to happen. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 14, 2020

“Tony’s the type of guy who would manage his opponent and get him a new contract for the fight to happen,” Poirier wrote.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a decision win over Dan Hooker in what was one of the best fights of 2020. It also got him back into the win column after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim title. It was his first loss since 2012 and at UFC 254 he will be looking to start a new winning streak.