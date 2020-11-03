Dustin Poirier Responds To Justin Gaethje Over Why The Interim Title Meant So Much

Dustin Poirier has responded to Justin Gaethje over all the talk they had over the interim title.

In the lead up to UFC 254, Gaethje trashed Poirier for how he reacted to winning the interim belt and thinking he made it. For “The Diamond” he doesn’t think that is true and is mad at Gaethje for how he treated a UFC belt.

“I knew that I had a piece of the world title,” Poirier said when appearing on Belal Muhammad’s podcast Remember the Show. “I’m not an idiot. I knew I was not the undisputed world champion but I was in a place of gratitude because of the years of work that I put in and put myself in the position to beat a current world champion at the time to win an interim belt. Max Holloway was a world champion and I earned that interim belt through years, 24, 25 fights with this company going back to the WEC days.

“I knew I wasn’t the undisputed world champion but I had a piece and I was very proud of that.”

Dustin Poirier goes on to explain that Justin Gaethje should have showed appreciation for the interim belt as it is all his hard work paying off. However, “The Highlight” would throw the belt on the ground and not having during UFC pictures as he wanted to wait for the real one.

Dustin Poirier is expected to fight Conor McGregor in January. Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, is coming off the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and has no fight booked.