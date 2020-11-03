Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Dustin Poirier Responds To Justin Gaethje Over Why The Interim Title Meant So Much

By Cole Shelton
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier (Photo: MMAFighting)

Dustin Poirier has responded to Justin Gaethje over all the talk they had over the interim title.

In the lead up to UFC 254, Gaethje trashed Poirier for how he reacted to winning the interim belt and thinking he made it. For “The Diamond” he doesn’t think that is true and is mad at Gaethje for how he treated a UFC belt.

“I knew that I had a piece of the world title,” Poirier said when appearing on Belal Muhammad’s podcast Remember the Show. “I’m not an idiot. I knew I was not the undisputed world champion but I was in a place of gratitude because of the years of work that I put in and put myself in the position to beat a current world champion at the time to win an interim belt. Max Holloway was a world champion and I earned that interim belt through years, 24, 25 fights with this company going back to the WEC days.

“I knew I wasn’t the undisputed world champion but I had a piece and I was very proud of that.”

Dustin Poirier goes on to explain that Justin Gaethje should have showed appreciation for the interim belt as it is all his hard work paying off. However, “The Highlight” would throw the belt on the ground and not having during UFC pictures as he wanted to wait for the real one.

Dustin Poirier is expected to fight Conor McGregor in January. Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, is coming off the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and has no fight booked.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAFighting

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr. To Postpone Retirement, Signs New UFC Deal

Khalil Rountree Jr. will not be retiring after all. The fan-favorite light heavyweight announced his next fight would be...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier Responds To Justin Gaethje Over Why The Interim Title Meant So Much

Dustin Poirier has responded to Justin Gaethje over all the talk they had over the interim title. In the...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Will Remain On UFC 255, Meets Short Notice Replacement Tim Means

Mike Perry will be fighting on UFC 255 and will be taking on Tim Means. Perry was supposed to...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Ribas Booked For UFC 257

A pivotal strawweight bout will be going down on Jan. 23 at UFC 257. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto,...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Interested In Running Things Back With Max Holloway

Conor McGregor is interested in having a highly-anticipated rematch against Max Holloway. McGregor and Holloway first met in 2013...
Read more
UFC

Uriah Hall Blasts Israel Adesanya: ‘He Danced With Anderson, & I Was The Guy That Finished It’

Uriah Hall took shots at Israel Adesanya throughout his UFC Vegas 12 fight week and it continued after the event.
Read more
UFC

Kevin Holland Eyes Mike Perry Next: ‘Let’s Scrap’

Kevin Holland is looking to fight Mike Perry next. Holland became the first fighter in the UFC to go...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 Is A Done Deal

Conor McGregor will be fighting Dustin Poirier in January, according to Dana White. McGregor announced he accepted the UFC's...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube