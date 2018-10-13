Dustin Poirier Reveals Injury That Forced UFC 230 Pull

UFC 230 may have gained a marvelous main event, but it lost out on a massive co-headliner as well. Initially, lightweights Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were set to square off in the co-main event of the Madison Square Garden card. Unfortunately, Poirier suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him off the card:

“Small setbacks happen..,” Poirier wrote. “I’m flying out to LA next week to get a second opinion on my injury and I’ll have an idea of when I can return to compete, I can’t wait to get back in the Octagon!! Thank you all for the support ”

In another major blow to the card, Diaz was reluctant to take a replacement opponent and also withdrew. Very little details were given in regards to the injury that forced Poirier off the card. Today (Sat. October 13, 2018), however, “The Diamond” shed some light on the matter via Twitter.

A fan asked Poirier if he could offer up some more information on the details of the injury. Poirier responded by revealing he injured his hip during his preparations for Diaz:

“I injured my hip.”

Poirier is fulfilling his initial promise to keep fans updated on his status as he deals with the injury. A timeframe for his return to the Octagon has not yet been given.

