Dustin Poirier Says Conor McGregor Is Hardest Puncher He’s Ever Fought

Dustin Poirier is currently sidelined due to an injury and has been taking the time to reflect on his career.

During a Q&A with fans on social media, Poirier praised Conor McGregor saying he was the hardest puncher he has ever fought.

Conor by far https://t.co/l2stAIVFXu — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 24, 2019

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fought at UFC 178 in September of 2014. There, McGregor TKO’d “The Diamond” in just 1:46. It was the first time he suffered a knockout loss in his career and has only lost by TKO/KO twice in his career.

Currently, both Poirier and McGregor do not have fights booked, and The Diamond has been interested in the rematch with the Irishman.

Poirier last fought at UFC 242 where he was submitted to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap. Before that, he edged out a decision win over Max Holloway at UFC 236 to win the interim title. He has said he is looking to return in March or April once he is fully healed.

McGregor, meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 229 when he lost by submission to Nurmagomedov. He said he would return on Jan. 18 where it was likely going to be against Donald Cerrone. Yet, with the fight just weeks away nothing has been announced.