Dustin Poirier Says Conor McGregor Rematch Makes Sense

Now that his bid to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion ended in a loss, Dustin Poirier is targeting a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Poirier took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242 this past Saturday (Sept. 7). Going into the bout, Poirier was the interim 155-pound title holder. “The Diamond” couldn’t hand “The Eagle” his first career loss. Poirier was submitted in the third round via rear-naked choke.

Dustin Poirier Shifts Focus To Conor McGregor

Following the defeat, Poirier took to his Twitter account to express interest in a rematch with McGregor.

I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 10, 2019

Back in Sept. 2014, Poirier and McGregor shared the Octagon on the UFC 178 card. The “Notorious” one stopped Poirier via first-round TKO. McGregor went on to defeat Dennis Siver before stopping Chad Mendes to become the interim featherweight champion. Ultimately, McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously with the 145-pound and 155-pound titles.

Poirier’s tweet is a good sign for fans of “The Diamond.” Just after his UFC 242 defeat, Poirier took to social media to question his fighting future (via BJPenn.com).

“Thank you guys for the support, it means a lot to me,” Poirier said in a video. “If I choose to fight again, I’ll be back strong. If not I’ll see what God has in store for me.”

