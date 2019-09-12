Dustin Poirier Says He Has ‘No Regrets’ Over Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Dustin Poirier suffered heartbreak in Abu Dhabi last weekend. In the main event of UFC 242, the American Top Team product lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission in the third round.

Now, he took to Instagram to release a quick statement thanking Nurmagomedov for the fight and says he has no regrets.

“Everything happens for a reason. This is my journey and it’s unique. Thank you Khabib for another tough life lesson. No excuses no regrets. Gonna take my lumps and keep it moving.

#paidinfull” — Dustin Poirier wrote

After the fight, however, Dustin Poirier was very critical of himself saying the loss will haunt him and he has to live with this result for the rest of his career.

“I’m familiar with adversity,” Poirier said at the UFC 242 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “It’s just I have to live the rest of my life asking myself if I could have done more, if I could have maybe escaped some of those takedowns. If I could have pushed harder when I had my underhooks against the fence. Those are the questions that will haunt me. I’ve lost before.”

For what is next for Poirier, that is unknown as he hinted at retirement but also asked for the Conor McGregor rematch.