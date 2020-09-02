Dustin Poirier Says He Hasn’t Been Offered Tony Ferguson Fight But Ready To Accept If It Comes

Dustin Poirier is already preparing for a Tony Ferguson matchup despite him not being offered the fight yet.

Recently, Dana White revealed they are working on Ferguson’s next fight and said it will probably be against Dustin Poirier. Yet, “The Diamond” has said he still has yet to be offered the fight despite the promotions plan to have it take place next month at UFC 254.

“I don’t have a contract yet,” Poirier said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “I saw Dana talking about it. I know that they want it. I know they want it on the same card as Khabib and Gaethje. I’m just waiting. I’m just waiting to talk to them.”

Once the talk of Poirier-Ferguson began taking place The Diamond decided to fly out to Florida and start a camp at American Top Team. For Poirier, he says he will accept the fight if it comes, but if not, he is ready to fly back home.

“When the rumbling started, when they started talking about it, I booked the flight. I’m in Florida right now,” Poirier said. “I just got done with wrestling practice a couple of hours ago. I came to Coconut Creek. We’re eight weeks out this week, so better safe than sorry. Dana knows my number. If we get this fight made, I’m already here, training. If not, I fly back to Louisiana and we’ll see what happens.”

Although many thought the fight should be five rounds, Poirier says he is fine having it being the co-main event to Khabib Nurmagomedov-Justin Gaethje title fight.

For sure,” Poirier concluded. “If they do it on the same night, it’s like a lightweight tournament. First bracket.”