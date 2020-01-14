Dustin Poirier Says He’ll Never Cut To 155 Again, Calls For 165-Pound Weight Class

Dustin Poirier’s days as a lightweight appear to be behind him.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion has been hinting at a welterweight bout with Nate Diaz on Twitter. Yet, it appears “The Diamond” is also interested in a permanent move to welterweight or hoping the UFC adds a 165-pound division.

“We should have a weight class between 155 and 170,” Poirier wrote on Twitter.

Dustin Poirer then took it a step further to offer suggestions of either 162 or 165.

“162lbs or 165lbs would be perfect. I’d never cut to 155 ever again,” he added.

Poirier is currently ranked as the number two lightweight in the world so him leaving the division would be big news. Yet, the call for a 165-pound division is nothing new. Several fighters like Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, and Kevin Lee have all said there should be a division between 155 and 170.

Yet, UFC president, Dana White has made it clear as long as he is in charge, there will be no 165-pound weight class.

So, what weight class Dustin Poirier will fight at next is to be seen. But, he makes it clear he is not cutting back down to 155 ever again.