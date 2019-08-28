Dustin Poirier Says Tony Ferguson ‘100 Percent’ Is Next In Line For Title Shot

Dustin Poirier is set to unify belts with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242.

Whoever wins this fight will immediately be asked who is next. The lightweight division is stacked and there are several contenders for the belt. The likes of Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Donald Cerrone all could get a title shot. But, if Poirier wins this fight and has his way, there is only one person who deserves the next shot.

“100 percent it’s Tony Ferguson without a second guess,” Dustin Poirier said on the UFC 242 media conference call. “Without any argument, it’s Tony Ferguson. No doubt.

“Honestly I don’t think about that type of stuff because 25 minutes with Khabib is all I can focus on right now,” Poirier added. “I can’t disrespect the work that needs to be done September 7.”

Yet, as Dustin Poirier says, he can’t focus on that and instead needs to give his full attention to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Should he win the fight, then the focus can change to who is next.