Dustin Poirier Speaks On UFC on ESPN 12 Victory Over Dan Hooker

Dustin Poirier feels good about his war with Dan Hooker but he knows there’s more work to be done.

This past Saturday night (June 27), Poirier and Hooker did battle in one of the most thrilling bouts you will ever see. The lightweight clash went the distance and Poirier was awarded the unanimous decision. As expected, the two traded bombs throughout the fight but “The Diamond” wasn’t afraid to utilize his grappling either.

Dustin Poirier Sees Room For Improvement

Speaking to UFC’s play-by-play ace Jon Anik after the fight, Poirier discussed his victory over Hooker (via MMAJunkie).

“It was a tough one, man,” Poirier told the UFC after the fight. “Dan came to fight. He’s a tough guy. He’s on the rise and really thought he was going to get past me. He talked a lot of trash, like, he was going to move forward and fight the champ — but I’m the champ. This is what I love to do. I put all the work in. I trust in my team, skill, and work ethic. I came here, pulled another one out, and had a few more rounds in me.”

Poirier went on to say that he feels he could’ve been sharper against Hooker. “The Diamond” believes he stayed in the pocket for too long, leaving himself open to some of “The Hangman’s” shots. Even in victory, Poirier thinks he could’ve done better.

As far as what’s next for Poirier, the former interim UFC lightweight champion said he’s just looking to rest. While he was out of action nine months prior to his bout with Hooker, few would argue that some time off will serve “The Diamond” well after a “Fight of the Year” contender. Poirier and Hooker earned “Fight of the Night” bonuses for their efforts at UFC on ESPN 12. This is Poirier’s seventh “Fight of the Night” bonus.