Dustin Poirier Still Confident He Can Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier had a shot to become the UFC lightweight champion at UFC 242. There, he was taking on undefeated Russian champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, where Poirier fell short of his goal as he was submitted in the third round.

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov having a ton of success in the fight, Dustin Poirier believes he can beat the Russian.

“He is a special individual, but I can beat him,” Poirier said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via MMA Mania). “I just let myself down that night and it sucks.”

Although he did lose to Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier is certain he will earn another title shot and dethrone the champ.

“I promise you I am going to rise again and I am going to get my hand raised, beat who I have to beat and I will be back,” Poirier said. “I’ll be knocking on that door again, I just hate to have to dust myself off over and over again, but this is my story.”

“This is my path. I don’t try to look for an explanation as to why this happened. I know I am one of the best in the world, and when it all does finally come together, It is going to be beautiful and it’s my story. It’s a love and hate relationship. Sometimes I love this so much and sometimes I hate it. It’s something that keeps breaking your heart but you keep going back to it. I can’t stop and I will not stop. I know have greatness in me, and I just have to show the world, keep rising.”