Dustin Poirier Suggests Diaz Fight Be For 165-Pound Title

Surprisingly, Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz isn’t the main event of UFC 230 in November. Diaz is probably the second-biggest star in the UFC behind Conor McGregor. Despite this, he finds himself locked into the co-featured slot of the pay-per-view (PPV).

Poirier has an idea that may be able to bump them into the headlining role, however. “The Diamond” took to Twitter and suggested that the UFC bump up he and Diaz’s fight from 155 pounds to 165. As a result, they can compete for the inaugural 165-pound title:

“What about me and Nate for the 165lbs belt?”

UFC President Dana White has repeatedly said the returning Jon Jones won’t be headlining UFC 230. With that being said, it’s hard to think of any other names that could be bigger than a Diaz vs. Poirier fight. Perhaps the UFC might take Poirier’s pitch into consideration.

What do you think about Poirier and Diaz possibly fighting for a 165-pound belt?