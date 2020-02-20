Dustin Poirier Targeting May Return To The Octagon

Dustin Poirier is looking to fight again in May.

Poirier, who’s the former interim lightweight champion, has not fought since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. In the fight, “The Diamond” had success as he had a tight guillotine choke, but the champ escaped and would go on to submit the American.

Since the fight, Poirier had surgery on his hip and has been rehabbing that, which has kept him out of the Octagon. But, he is finally ready to return and is eyeing a May fight.

I'll be back in May.#mandown — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 20, 2020

Poirier has hinted at a fight at either lightweight or welterweight depending on the matchup. But, after calling out Nate Diaz for months, that will not be the scrap as the matchmakers told him Diaz isn’t fighting.

He recently had a back-and-forth on social media with Al Iaquinta which does make sense for his return.

Dustin Poirier, as mentioned, is coming off the submission loss to Nurmagomedov. Before that, he beat Max Holloway by decision to win the interim belt to extend his winning streak to four after TKO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje and a submission win over Anthony Pettis.

When he will return to the Octagon, Poirier could very well headline a Fight Night card or be a nice addition to a pay-per-view card.