Dustin Poirier Tells Colby Covington ‘It’s On Sight’ If He Sees Him At ATT

Dustin Poirier is the latest American Top Team fighter who does not like Colby Covington.

Recently, Jorge Masvidal and Covington had a falling out, and now Poirier doesn’t like the way ‘Chaos’ has been acting.

Of course, before UFC 242, Covington predicted Khabib Nurmagomedov would dominate his teammate in Poirier because he couldn’t stuff a takedown. He has also said he would fight Masvidal if it came to it, which caused ‘The Diamond’ to say the following.

“I don’t sell out like f*cking Colby Covington and talk bad about people who I roll with.”

Now, Dustin Poirier replied to an Instagram post where ‘Chaos’ called Poirier childish. In the comment, he tells Covington if he sees him at the gym, they are fighting. (h/t/ Phillyphil9)

How this will impact American Top Team is unknown, as every day it seems a fighter is taking shots at Colby Covington. And, as of right now, Covington has yet to respond to Poirier’s comments that he wants to fight him at the gym.

There is no question, both Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal do not like Colby Covington.