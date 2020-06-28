Dustin Poirier Thinks He Could Be ‘One Fight Away’ From Another UFC Title Shot If He Beats Dan Hooker

Dustin Poirier knows how significant a win over Dan Hooker would be.

Tonight (June 27), Poirier will collide with Hooker in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12. This will be Poirier’s first bout since being submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back in Sept. 2019. It was Poirier’s attempt to become the undisputed 155-pound title holder as he was the interim champion going into the bout.

Dustin Poirier Talks How Significant A Win Over Dan Hooker Would Be

Speaking to reporters during a virtual media day session, Poirier discussed the importance of emerging victorious over “The Hangman” (h/t MMAMania).

“I just need to perform and win,” said Poirier. “Winning solves everything in this sport and I need to get in there and get my hand raised. Then we’ll reassess the situation of the lightweight division and where everything is at and what could possibly be next. Right now I’m focused on performing Saturday night.”

Poirier then expressed his belief that’s he’d be “one fight away” from another UFC lightweight title opportunity if he can get past Hooker. It’s easier said than done as “The Hangman” is riding a three-fight winning streak. Going into the bout, Poitier is the number three-ranked UFC lightweight, while Hooker sits at the number five spot.

Throughout his pro MMA career, Poirier has beaten a bevy of well-known fighters. That list includes Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, and many more. Hooker is coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career over Paul Felder. If Hooker can defeat Poirier, this would easily top his other victories in terms of name recognition to this point.

