Dustin Poirier Thinks He’d ‘Beat Up’ Tony Ferguson In UFC Bout

Dustin Poirier is confident in his ability to defeat Tony Ferguson.

The status of the UFC 249 main event is up in the air. The original plan was for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to put his title on the line against Ferguson. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has implemented a travel ban. Nurmagomedov is currently in the country, leaving his bout with Ferguson in doubt for April 18.

Poirier Throws His Name In The Hat To Fight Ferguson

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, “The Diamond” said he’s willing to fight anyone on the UFC 249 card. In fact, he thinks he matches up well against “El Cucuy” (via BJPenn.com).

“Anybody, I’ll fight anybody [on 249]. I think I beat up Tony, man, I really do,” Poirier said on ESPN MMA’s Instagram Live. “The Gaethje fight as well, I’d do a rematch with him.”

Poirier and Dan Hooker have been in talks to compete on the UFC San Diego card but Poirier isn’t convinced that the event will be held on its planned May 16 date.

“No, I don’t think so man, I really don’t think [the event will happen] I don’t have the feeling. At this point, there is no way to properly prepare. I have my own personal gym here in Louisiana and I can go hit the bags. I have two buddies who I train with there who are social distancing themselves so I kind of trust them to not bring the fungus among us in my gym,” Poirier added. “Other than that, I’m there hitting the bags, rolling with those guys or I’m at my house. I can jog and stuff and get in shape. But, to be fine-tuned for a fight at the highest level I can’t do it. I don’t know what my opponent is doing as well if he is not being able to train. May seems like a push but we will see.”

Poirier hasn’t competed since being submitted by Nurmagomedov back in Sept. 2019. Poirier was attempting to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion as he was the interim title holder going into his clash with “The Eagle.” Poirier had gone 5-0, 1 NC in his previous six outings before running into Nurmagomedov.