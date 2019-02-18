Dustin Poirier To UFC: Put Gold On The Line, Open Up The Checkbook, Or Don’t Call My Phone

Top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier to UFC: put gold on the line, open up your checkbook, or don't even bother calling my phone.

Dustin Poirier is growing impatient. “The Diamond” hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since his July TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez. He’s currently on a four-fight win streak and is looking for a big match-up next. For a while, Poirier was slated to face Nate Diaz in the co-main event of UFC 230 in November. Unfortunately, an injury to Poirier forced him off the card.

Now, he’s ready to jump back into action. Poirier took to Twitter last night (Sun. February 17, 2019) and voiced some of his frustrations. He told the UFC to put gold on the line, open up their checkbook, or don’t even bother calling his phone:

“Put Gold on the line or open up the check book otherwise don’t even call my phone. @ ufc“ Put Gold on the line or open up the check book otherwise don't even call my phone. @ufc — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 18, 2019

Poirier followed up by saying that the next fight needs to be between himself and Tony Ferguson. However, if “El Cucuy” is waiting out for Khabib Nurmagomedov, fights with Conor McGregor or featherweight champion Max Holloway would also make sense:

“Listen its gotta be me and @ TonyFergusonXT ……if he waits for Khabib then it has to be me and @ TheNotoriousMMA or @ BlessedMMA if he comes to 155lbs” Listen its gotta be me and @TonyFergusonXT ……if he waits for Khabib then it has to be me and @TheNotoriousMMA or @BlessedMMA if he comes to 155lbs — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 18, 2019

As for a match-up with Al Iaquinta, Poirier says there’s a better chance of the Long Islander selling him a new home than that fight happening:

“ @ ALIAQUINTA has a better chance at selling me a house than fighting me at ufc 236″

@ALIAQUINTA has a better chance at selling me a house than fighting me at ufc 236 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 18, 2019

“ @ DustinPoirier do you need 3 bedrooms or nah?”

@DustinPoirier do you need 3 bedrooms or nah? — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) February 18, 2019

Who do you think Poirier will be matched up against next?