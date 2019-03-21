Dustin Poirier Says UFC 236 Is His Time To Collect Gold

Dustin Poirier believes his pursuit of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold will pay off on April 13.

In the main event of UFC 236, Poirier will meet UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. The two will be fighting for the interim UFC lightweight title. This will be Poirier’s first UFC title opportunity. The winner is expected to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout later this year.

Dustin Poirier Sees Gold Around His Waist Next Month

Poirier was a guest on MMAJunkie Radio. During his appearance, “The Diamond” said he’s ready to reach the top of the UFC’s lightweight mountain:

“I just feel like I’m different than a lot of these guys. When I set my mind to something, I find ways to make it happen by any means. Since I was 17, 18 years old, I set the goal to be a world champion in mixed martial arts, and in my amateur career, I won some small belts. In my pro career, I won some small belts, and now we’re at the pinnacle. It’s time to collect this one.”

UFC 236 will take place inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya will collide for the interim UFC middleweight title. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 236. We’ll also be bringing you weigh-ins and predictions on fight week.

Do you think Dustin Poirier walks out of UFC 236 with gold?