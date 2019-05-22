Dustin Poirier understands that he’ll likely be in enemy territory for his planned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title unification bout.

The UFC will be returning to Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7. It has been rumored that the promotion wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to face Poirier in the main event. While nothing has been confirmed, even Poirier says all signs point to UFC 242.

Poirier Shares Thoughts On Possibly Facing Khabib In Abu Dhabi

“The Diamond” appeared on the latest edition of MMA Junkie Radio. During his appearance, Poirier admitted that fighting in Abu Dhabi would be a big task but he feels confident in his ability to get the job done (via BJPenn.com):

“That’s a big challenge to go over there. [He’s] probably one of the biggest Muslim stars — sports stars for sure, I mean I don’t know any other ones right off the bat. To go out there in enemy territory and fight their guy is going to be a huge challenge. That’s what you sign up for. He’s the champ and I can’t say anything about it.

“When I beat him and I defend it I can try to nudge the UFC and say hey let’s do it here or do it there, but I’m the challenger and I understand that role. I’ve got a long climb to go over there and pull off the upset.”

Poirier won the interim lightweight title back in April with a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway. As for Nurmagomedov, he last competed back in Oct. 2018. “The Eagle” successfully defended his 155-pound gold against Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission.