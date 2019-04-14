Dustin Poirier is the new interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder and he believes he has what it takes to be the undisputed king.

Last night (April 13), Poirier did battle with Max Holloway for the interim 155-pound gold. Holloway fought tough for five rounds, but Poirier got in the harder shots and was relentless with his pressure. All three judges scored the fight for Poirier, who is now destined to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout.

Poirier Talks Holloway Bout & Expresses Confidence In Title Unification Clash

During the UFC 236 post-fight press conference, Poirier gave Holloway props and said he may have to get his left bicep looked at (via Damon Martin):

“I have no injuries from the fight, bumps and bruises. My hands hurt from hitting Max so much, he’s so durable. So tough. He’s a great champion. My left bicep hurts a little bit. I might need to get that checked out. I don’t know if I pulled something but other than that, I feel good.”

“The Diamond” then went on to say that he has all the qualities to become the undisputed UFC lightweight ruler:

“Grit, determination, the right amount of crazy, self-belief. Everything it takes to be a champion, I have that.”

With the victory, Poirier has now gone 5-0, 1 NC in his last six outings. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Sept. 2016. It’s also the first time that Poirier has held UFC gold regardless of the interim tag.

Can Dustin Poirier defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov?