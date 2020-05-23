Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker Targeted For June 27

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker will finally share the Octagon on June 27.

Poirier and Hooker were scheduled to fight one another on May 16 as the main event of UFC San Diego. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled leaving the matchup up in the air if the UFC would look to rebook.

Now, according to a report from Combate, Poirier vs. Hooker is being targeted to take place on a June 27 UFC event at a location TBD. It is also not known whether the scrap will serve as the main event.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last time out in his first time fighting for the undisputed title. Before that, he edged out a decision win over Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight title at UFC 236.

Dan Hooker, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak after beating Paul Felder last time out. Also on the win streak, the Kiwi decisioned Al Iaquinta and knocked out James Vick.

This is a very intriguing matchup for the lightweight division where the winner could very well be one win away from a title shot. So, it should be no surprise that the UFC decided to keep this matchup in tact.