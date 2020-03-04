Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker Targeted For UFC San Diego

San Diego may be in for quite the treat as Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker is reportedly in the works.

Sources have told MMAJunkie.com that Poirier vs. Hooker is being targeted for the UFC San Diego headliner on May 16. Contracts haven’t been signed yet. If the bout materializes, then it’ll be Poirier’s first bout since failing to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Back in Sept. 2019, Poirier took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification bout. Going into the matchup, Poirier was the interim 155-pound title holder. He captured the title via unanimous decision over Max Holloway, who was the featherweight champion at the time. Poirier ended up being submitted by Nurmagomedov in the fourth round.

As for Hooker, he’s riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s defeated Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, and James Vick. He finds himself in the fifth spot on the UFC lightweight rankings.

Hooker has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. Things were a little shaky for “The Hangman” at 145 pounds, so he moved up to the lightweight division. It’s a move that has certainly paid off and he hopes to eventually cash in with UFC gold.

Poirier has gone 5-1, 1 NC in his last seven bouts. Along the way, he’s beaten the likes of Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Jim Miller. “The Diamond” holds the number two spot on the UFC lightweight rankings.

Do you like the reported matchup between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker?