Dustin Poirier Wants ‘Big Name’ Or UFC Title Shot Next

Dustin Poirier is looking for a meaningful fight the next time he steps inside the Octagon.

Poirier is coming off a sensational “Fight of the Year” contender against Dan Hooker back in June. “The Diamond” took a unanimous decision victory over “The Hangman.” With the win, Poirier nabbed the number two spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.

Dustin Poirier Aims For ‘Big Name’ Or UFC Title Fight

Poirier made an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. “The Diamond” said that with his career being closer to the end than ever before, he wants to ensure that his next fight is worthwhile (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I don’t know; I’m not sure what the options will be when the UFC comes back and starts sitting at the table to make these matches,” Poirier said on Monday’s episode of the “Jim Rome Show.” “It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight. I’ve been doing this for 10 years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. I don’t want it to just be about a show and win purse. I want it to really mean something, and I know I’m in the back nine of my career.”

The UFC lightweight title picture isn’t as clear as many thought it was back in May. While a title unification bout between 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title holder Justin Gaethje seems obvious, Nurmagomedov is mourning the loss of his father. The time frame for his return is unknown if he ever decides to come back.

It may be wise not to rule out Poirier’s hopes for another title fight. “The Diamond” is the last man to defeat Gaethje and could be slotted in if Nurmagomedov ultimately isn’t available.