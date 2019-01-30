Dustin Poirier Wants Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor or a New UFC Contract

Dustin Poirier fired off a series of messages aimed at the UFC and the lightweight division as he continues to wait for word on his next opponent

Dustin Poirier has a few demands for the UFC regarding his next fight.

The human highlight reel, who has won his past three fights in a row — all by knockout or TKO while also earning three post fight bonuses — has been anxiously awaiting word on his next opponent with no movement from his employers.

The lightweight division has been jammed up recently while awaiting word on when champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and top draw Conor McGregor would be allowed to fight again. On Tuesday, both fighters received six month suspensions for their roles in the UFC 229 post fight brawl, but that means Nurmagomedov and McGregor will be eligible to return after April 6 (Nurmagomedov was technically suspended nine months but if he completes an approved anti-bullying message for the state of Nevada his sentence is reduced by three months).

Unfortunately, McGregor has been teasing a fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Nurmagomedov said through his manager that he won’t return until after October due to two of his teammates being suspended for one year after they got involved in that same post fight brawl at UFC 229.

That leaves Poirier sitting and waiting with no sign about what comes next for him and he’s clearly getting fed up.

“It’s gotta be Tony [Ferguson] or Conor or we redo my contract,” Poirier wrote on Twitter. “Otherwise, I’m not fighting. This company is No. 1 bulls—t.

“At this point if you don’t respect the body of work I put in, I don’t respect you.”

Poirier has every reason to feel frustrated after UFC president Dana White had originally teased a potential rematch with McGregor after the two fighters clashed at featherweight several years ago.

Now it seems McGregor is focused on fighting Cerrone and even Poirier has said that Ferguson deserves the next shot at Nurmagomedov but right now there’s still no word when — or if — that fight will be made.

As far as other options go, Poirier also responded to a possible matchup against Al Iaquinta, who just recently defeated Kevin Lee by unanimous decision to get a big jump up in the lightweight rankings.

“With all due respect to him and his team, the answer is no,” Poirier responded. “Unless we make a different deal with the UFC.”

Typically having a slew of legitimate contenders is a good thing to have at the top of any division but unfortunately the 155-pound weight class has largely been stuck in limbo since last October.

Perhaps now that Nurmagomedov and McGregor know when they can return to action, the UFC can start setting deadlines for fights to be made so Poirier and the rest of the contenders can get back to work.