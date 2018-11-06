Dustin Poirier Will Ask UFC For Title Shot

When Dustin Poirier returns from injury in the coming weeks, he will ask the UFC for a title opportunity. “The Diamond” was scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the co-main event of this past weekend’s (Sat. November 3, 2018) UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden.

However, Poirier suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw from the contest. Poirier is currently on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO win over Eddie Alvarez. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Poirier talked about making his return to the Octagon soon. In regards to who he’ll fight upon his return, Poirier simply wants to do what will get him closer to the title shot:

“I just want to do whatever I have to do to get the title shot, whatever I need to do to,” Poirier said. “That’s been my goal this whole time, but we’ll see. I haven’t spoke to the UFC about that’s next.

“I was seeing some stuff they were saying that they don’t want to try to rebook the Nate fight – I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’ll be ready to roll probably the end of January, early February, I’ll be ready to roll.”

Poirier then revealed, when he speaks to the UFC about his return, he’s going to ask for a title shot. However, with the likes of Tony Ferguson making quite the case for a title shot themselves, he’ll have to wait and see how things play out:

“When I talk to them I’m going to say, ‘I want a title shot,’” Poirier said. “But at the end of the day they make the offer and I have to choose what’s next. But I agree, Tony is next in line. We’ll see how all this shakes out. I just want a big fight, somebody at the top, and I want to be world champion.”

What do you think about Poirier’s plans to ask the UFC for a title shot?