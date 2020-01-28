Dustin Poirier Willing To Box Nate Diaz If That’s What It Takes To Get A Bout

Dustin Poirier wouldn’t mind putting on the boxing gloves if that’s what it takes to get a fight with Nate Diaz.

Poirier and Diaz were scheduled to clash back in Nov. 2018. Poirier went down with an injury, so the bout never materialized. “The Diamond” insists the bout wouldn’t have happened anyway due to Diaz playing games behind the scenes.

Dustin Poirier Open To Boxing Nate Diaz

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, the former interim UFC lightweight champion said he feels he’d make the most of things if given the opportunity to fight Diaz.

“I know it’s a fight I can shine in,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I know it’s a fight that at this point of my career where I’d be excited to do that training camp and do those boxing rounds and do those jiu-jitsu rounds. That’s a fun opponent to get ready for with my style of fighting, and with the coaches I have around me, I think I can prepare very well for that fight and put on a great performance.”

Poirier went as far as to say he’s willing to box Diaz.

“I’d be willing to box him if they wanted to do that,” Poirier said. “I wish Zuffa Boxing was around and we’d have an opportunity – him and his brother were always talking about crossing over to boxing, I’d love to put the paws on him and show you guys my boxing skills.”