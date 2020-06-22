Dustin Poirier Won’t Discredit Dan Hooker Ahead Of UFC on ESPN 12

Dustin Poirier doesn’t like the idea of dismissing Dan Hooker as a threat.

This Saturday night (June 27), Poirier will return to the Octagon to clash with Hooker. “The Diamond” hasn’t been in action since Sept. 2019. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a failed bid to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. As of this writing, Poirier is a -210 betting favorite going into the bout with Hooker according to Bovada.

Dustin Poirier Not Dismissing Dan Hooker

MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn spoke with Poirier ahead of UFC on ESPN 12. “The Diamond” said he won’t be getting caught up in the betting odds or fight fans who believe he’ll dust Hooker on fight night with ease.

“I don’t like that, honestly,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “This guy is dangerous. This guy is a top opponent a top-five ranked fighter in the UFC for a reason. I don’t look past anybody. This guy is the only thing I’m focused on right now. 25 minutes with Hooker and we’ll see what happens. I don’t like the fact that fans and stuff are just passing him over because this is a dangerous guy I’ve been preparing very seriously for.”

Hooker has shown that he’s no pushover at 155 pounds. Since returning to the lightweight division, Hooker has gone 7-1. He even scored a knockout victory over Gilbert Burns, who will be competing for the UFC welterweight championship on July 11. “The Hangman” is coming off a split decision win over Paul Felder.

For Hooker, this bout is a chance to slide into the top three lightweight rankings with a win over a former interim champion. A win for Poirier would serve as a reminder that “The Diamond” is still at the top of the heap at 155 pounds. Poirier has never lost two bouts in a row.