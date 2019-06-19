DWCS 17: Brendan Loughnane Scores Decision Win Over Bill Algeo

Brendan Loughnane threw everything at a tough Bill Algeo to pick up a unanimous decision win.

Earlier tonight (June 18), Loughnane took on Algeo in a Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series (see results here) match. Loughnane has been lobbying for a return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and he had a chance to make a solid impression against Algeo. Mission accomplished, but will it be enough to earn a contract?

Peep highlights from the official Twitter accounts of the UFC and UFC Espanol: