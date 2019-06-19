DWCS 17 Highlights: Hannah Goldy Defeats Kali Robbins

Hannah Goldy will walk out of the UFC Apex facility with a win at the very least.

Goldy did battle with Kali Robbins on tonight’s (June 18) edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Goldy was able to outstrike Robbins for three rounds. As a result, she earned a unanimous decision victory.

The official UFC Espanol and UFC Canada Twitter accounts posted highlights of the strawweight tilt. Check here for DWCS 17 results and stick with us to find out who will earn UFC contracts tonight: