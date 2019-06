Punahele Soriano vs. Jamie Pickett closed out Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 17.

Earlier tonight (June 18), the event took place inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Soriano vs. Pickett headlined the card. After three rounds of action, Soriano defeated Pickett via unanimous decision. You can peep the full card results here.

The official Twitter account of UFC Espanol posted highlights of the battle: