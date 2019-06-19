DWCS 17 Highlights: Yorgan De Castro Stops Alton Meeks

The first fight on the 17th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (see results here) didn’t make it past the first round.

Yorgan De Castro vs. Alton Meeks got the card started earlier tonight (June 18). This was the first official fight to take place inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. With just seconds remaining in the opening frame, De Castro crumbled Meeks with a leg kick and finished him off with ground-and-pound.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to De Castro vs. Meeks. Peep the stoppage below: