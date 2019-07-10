DWCS 19 Highlights: Antonio Trocoli Submits Kenneth Bergh

In the co-main event of the 19th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (see results here), Antonio Trocoli made his case for a UFC contract against Kenneth Bergh.

The light heavyweight clash between Trocoli and Bergh was held earlier tonight (July 9). DWCS 19 is ongoing and being held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It didn’t take Trocoli long to lock in a neck crank for the submission victory over Bergh.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Trocoli vs. Bergh. Peep the stoppage below: