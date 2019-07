Maki Pitolo made a statement on the 19th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (see results here) against Justin Sumter.

Pitolo and Sumter did battle earlier tonight (July 9). The event took place inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Pitolo’s body punches were too much for Sumter, who was finished in the opening frame.

TheΒ official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Pitolo vs. Sumter. Peep the stoppage below: