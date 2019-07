The first fight on the 19th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (see results here) did not go the distance.

Jonathan Pearce vs. Jacob Rosales got the card started earlier tonight (July 9). The action took place inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Pearce was able put away Rosales on the ground with punches in the third round.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Pearce vs. Rosales. Peep the stoppage below: