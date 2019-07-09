DWCS 19 Live Results Tonight (July 9)

Tonight (July 9) will see another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWCS).

The 19th edition of DWCS goes down inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The card will feature five fights. Lightweights Jesse James Wallace and Joe Solecki will collide. Light heavyweights Kenneth Bergh and Antonio Trocoli are also set to clash. Hunter Azure and Chris Ocon will share the Octagon as will Maki Pitolo and Justin Sumter. The action gets underway with a tilt between Jonathan Pearce and Jacob Rosales.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 19, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below:

