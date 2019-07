Antonio Arroyo is now 2-0 on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Arroyo took on Stephen Regman in the main event of DWCS 20. Arroyo went the distance in his first DWCS bout and didn’t earn the UFC contract. This time he nabbed a submission victory over Regman. MMA News will keep you posted on whether or not Arroyo will be able to put pen to paper this go-around.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Arroyo vs. Regman. Peep the stoppage below: