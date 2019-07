Brendan Allen vs. Aaron Jeffery opened up the 20th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (see results here).

This was a middleweight contest and it ended in the opening frame. Allen made a statement, pulling off a submission over Jeffery via rear-naked choke. Time will tell if it’s enough to get him a UFC contract.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Allen vs. Jeffery. Peep the stoppage below: