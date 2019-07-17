DWCS 20 Highlights: Don’Tale Mayes Stops Ricardo Prasel

The 20th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (see results here) rolls along with Don’Tale Mayes’ TKO victory over Ricardo Prasel.

The heavyweight bout between Mayes and Prasel didn’t make it past the opening round. Mayes finished Prasel with punches and had just one second to spare in the round. DWCS 20 is ongoing, but we’ll keep you posted on whether or not Mayes earns a UFC contract.

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted the finish to Mayes vs. Prasel. Peep the stoppage below: